United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

