Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,663,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after acquiring an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

