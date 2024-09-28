Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Sells C$161,310.74 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$161,310.74.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$572.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URE

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.