Uranium Energy’s (UEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

UEC stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.17 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

