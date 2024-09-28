US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

