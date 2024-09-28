V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. V Technology has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $18.18.
About V Technology
