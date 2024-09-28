Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

