VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $176.60 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

