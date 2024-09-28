Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 139.3% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $259.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.36. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $260.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

