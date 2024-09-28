Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSHGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.