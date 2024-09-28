Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

