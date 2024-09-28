Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
