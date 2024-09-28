Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in September

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Verano Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Verano has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.23 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verano will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

