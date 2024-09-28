Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,586,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

