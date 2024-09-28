Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 1.3 %

Vontier stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 15.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.