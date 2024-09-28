Weg S.A. (WEGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 19th

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0074643.

WEG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. WEG has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

