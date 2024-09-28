Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $30.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 327,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,855,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

