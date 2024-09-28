Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WPM. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 732.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 81,530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,193,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 143,270 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.