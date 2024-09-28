Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

WPM stock opened at C$84.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.37. The company has a market cap of C$38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.3504155 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

