WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in September

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIMI opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

