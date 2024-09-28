WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 590.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 687,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 587,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYZD stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

