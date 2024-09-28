Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wolverine Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Wolverine Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wolverine Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About Wolverine Resources

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

