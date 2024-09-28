Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Xencor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Xencor has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

