Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Featured Articles

