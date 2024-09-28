Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 85.6% in September

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,498,100 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 1,884,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Yamada Company Profile
