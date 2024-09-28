Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3,169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Yotta Acquisition worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

YOTA opened at $11.06 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

