Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.