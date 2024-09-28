Zacks Research Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $624,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

