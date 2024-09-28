Zacks Research Comments on Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $25.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $526.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.65. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $534.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.