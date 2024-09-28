Zacks Research Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of TFC opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 591,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

