Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 3.5 %

AXDX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

