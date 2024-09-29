Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 3.5 %
AXDX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
