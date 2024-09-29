Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 558,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Adyen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

