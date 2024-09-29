Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $382.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.05. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,067. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

