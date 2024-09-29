AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6312 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

