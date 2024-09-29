AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $24.99.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

