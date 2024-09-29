Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,500,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

