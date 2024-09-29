American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.88.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 104,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $599,784.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,168,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 104,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $599,784.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 163,047 shares of company stock worth $938,205 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

