Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $362.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.55.

AMGN opened at $322.67 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

