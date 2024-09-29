Analysts Issue Forecasts for LKQ Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 623.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 24,268.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

