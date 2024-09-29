Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $15.65

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,664 shares of company stock worth $421,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.