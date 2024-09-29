Analysts Set Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target at $45.56

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
TEM opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $77.00.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
