Andrew Coombs Sells 1,008,700 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs sold 1,008,700 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.31), for a total value of £988,526 ($1,323,682.38).
Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Coombs sold 48,220 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £48,220 ($64,568.83).
- On Monday, September 2nd, Andrew Coombs acquired 5,126 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.22 ($6,658.03).
Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.46. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 77.90 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
