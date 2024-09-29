Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after purchasing an additional 372,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after buying an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

