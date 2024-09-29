Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider David C. Kuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $534.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.