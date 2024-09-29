Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider David C. Kuo Sells 10,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $534.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 347,867 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

