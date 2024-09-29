AppLovin’s (APP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

