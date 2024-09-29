Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Up 26.3% in September

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of ACGLO opened at $23.62 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

