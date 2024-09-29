Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMID opened at $35.27 on Friday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

