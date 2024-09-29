Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
ARESF stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
