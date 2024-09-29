AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 99,078 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 77,319 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.63. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

