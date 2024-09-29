Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 467.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.