ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th.

ATN International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ATNI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 98,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

