Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG remained flat at $0.67 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,112. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

